Naval Academy To Honor Shooting Victims At Army-Navy Game

The U.S. Naval Academy will honor recent graduate Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed S.

Haitham, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters at the 120th Army-Navy game on Saturday.
