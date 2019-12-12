A 19-year-old man allegedly committed two carjackings within three days back in June, using tool sales on an app to lure victims, officials say.



Tweets about this MarTiger RT @wjz: 19-Year-Old Man Allegedly Used Tool Sales Through App to Lure Victims In 2 Baltimore Carjackings https://t.co/yCWazb821I https://t… 5 days ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore 19-Year-Old Man Allegedly Used Tool Sales Through App to Lure Victims In 2 Baltimore Carjackings… https://t.co/SRTGinObk3 5 days ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore A 19-year-old man allegedly committed two carjackings within three days back in June, using tool sales on an app to… https://t.co/2l6vN19tgm 5 days ago The Baltimore Sun 19-year-old man is charged with two Baltimore carjackings, allegedly used tool sales to lure victims https://t.co/vmJ7hVjCBi 5 days ago The DMV Network #DMVnetwork shared post | 19-year-old man is charged with two Baltimore carjackings, allegedly used tool sales to l… https://t.co/840tEYrPWu 5 days ago Sun Latest News 19-year-old man is charged with two Baltimore carjackings, allegedly used tool sales to lure victims https://t.co/Trl9SZb0K7 5 days ago