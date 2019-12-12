SDPD Chief reaffirms commitment to equity in policing amid upcoming report 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published SDPD Chief reaffirms commitment to equity in policing amid upcoming report The San Diego Police Department issued a press release in which the Chief reaffirmed his commitment to unbiased policing, months before the anticipated release of a new report about officers stopping people in the field. 0

Tweets about this Tasha 4 Mayor @ChiefNisleit we no longer need your affirmations, we need results. The people deserve to know what your changes in… https://t.co/yneEGocd2L 4 days ago