Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, ZTS, PKI, PWR, AXP

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, ZTS, PKI, PWR, AXP

Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, ZTS, PKI, PWR, AXP

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2020.

The dividend will be paid on March 6, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, ZTS, PKI, PWR, AXP

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2020.

The dividend will be paid on March 6, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb.

14, 2020.

This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.

Zoetis (ZTS) has declared a first quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.20 per share, an increase of 22% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2019.

The dividend is to be paid on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to holders of record on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Parkland Fuel Corporation announced that a dividend of $0.0995 per share will be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2019.

Quanta Services (PWR) declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.05 per share, or a rate of $0.20 per share on an annualized basis, which represents a 25% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2019.

The dividend is payable January 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2020.

American Express Company (AXP) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2020.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: PKI, SU, HFC, RTN, UNP [Video]Daily Dividend Report: PKI, SU, HFC, RTN, UNP

Parkland Fuel announces that a dividend of $0.0995 per share will be paid on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 22, 2019. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.