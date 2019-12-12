Speeding driver jailed for schoolgirl’s hit-and-run death

Speeding driver jailed for seven years and four months for schoolgirl’s hit-and-run death in Kenton, Newcastle.

CCTV footage shows Connor Marsden drinking two pints of snakebite in a club an hour before the collision with Melissa Tate, and then breaking down in tears during his arrest.

Credit: Northumbria Police