Billie Eilish: I never thought I'd be 'cool or interesting'
But despite being a role model for many young women, Billie says she used to be "so anxious" about her future, and never believed anyone would think she's "cool".
And the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker feels "lucky" to be making music in this era, because she says nothing is "off limits".
