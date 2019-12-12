Global  

Billie Eilish: I never thought I'd be 'cool or interesting'

Billie Eilish: I never thought I'd be 'cool or interesting' The singer has rocketed to fame this year after releasing her debut album, 'When We All Fall Sleep Where Do We Go?', which garnered chart-topping hits, a sold-out world tour, and six Grammy award nominations.

But despite being a role model for many young women, Billie says she used to be "so anxious" about her future, and never believed anyone would think she's "cool".

Billie told Billboard magazine's Women in Music issue: Billie told Billboard magazine's Women in Music issue: And the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker feels "lucky" to be making music in this era, because she says nothing is "off limits".

Billie told Billboard magazine's Women in Music issue: Billie told Billboard magazine's Women in Music issue:
