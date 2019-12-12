Global  

Pierce Brosnan cast in 'Cinderella' musical movie

Pierce Brosnan cast in 'Cinderella' musical moviePierce Brosnan is to play the king in Sonys upcoming Cinderella reboot.
Pierce Brosnan Added to Sony's 'Cinderella' Cast | THR News

Pierce Brosnan is getting the royal treatment for Sony's 'Cinderella' musical.

