Residents Fighting For Edgewater Traffic Light After Latest Crash

Residents Fighting For Edgewater Traffic Light After Latest Crash

Residents Fighting For Edgewater Traffic Light After Latest Crash

The crosswalk at River Road and Garden Place is still closed after the latest accident when the driver of an SUV slammed into two poles with safety signs.

CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.
