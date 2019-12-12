Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'Mob Town' And MS Update

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'Mob Town' And MS Update

Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'Mob Town' And MS Update

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks about her new mafia drama "Mob Town", based on the true story of the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate New York.

Plus, the actress shares an update on her life with multiple sclerosis and how the illness has made her change her way of thinking.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shiftms

Shift.ms RT @cbslocal: "Those were my people." @JamieLSigler talks w/ @DJ_Sixsmith about her new movie Mob Town, #TheSopranos, and battling multipl… 14 hours ago

cinema_village

Cinema Village RT @cinema_village: MOB TOWN, director Danny A. Abeckaser, starring David Arquette, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jennifer Esposito, Danny A. Abeckas… 2 days ago

TheDianeKramer

The Mrs Diane Kramer @JamieLSigler what an awesome piece on @TODAYshow A friend sent me the link, didn't get to catch it live! Awesome n… https://t.co/Y9Brp7t2iH 2 days ago

Bazinga_Kal

Kon-L RT @DenofGeekUS: We spoke with Mob Town star Jamie-Lynn Sigler about her return to the crime family genre and gangsters, old and new. https… 2 days ago

DenofGeekUS

Den of Geek News! We spoke with Mob Town star Jamie-Lynn Sigler about her return to the crime family genre and gangsters, old and new. https://t.co/rDfCR66xp2 2 days ago

cinema_village

Cinema Village MOB TOWN, director Danny A. Abeckaser, starring David Arquette, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jennifer Esposito, Danny A. Abe… https://t.co/CXeGxOGCFm 3 days ago

Boobarrym

booboo RT @JustErinR: ‘Sopranos’ star Jamie-Lynn Sigler tells Daily News who probably killed Tony, if anyone, and how her new role pays ‘homage’ t… 4 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 ‘Sopranos’ star Jamie-Lynn Sigler tells Daily News who probably killed Tony, if anyone, and how her new role pays ‘… https://t.co/HjW8rYokn8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.