Behind the Wheel: 2019 Subaru Outback

The first subaru outback appeared on our shores in 1994.

It was essentially a station wagon version of the company's legacy sedan.

Now in it's sixth generation, the 2020 subaru outback is it's one model.

It's beefier than any other outlook before and is getting rave reviews.

Before mark left on vacation, he checked it out with harvey briggs as we go behind the wheel.

"the official car of madison.

That's it, i see a lot of outbacks on the street and i think with this 2020 model, you're going to see a lot more."

this is the biggest outback ever.

It's almost an inch and a half longer than the last generation and about a half inch wider so there's more room inside.

It also has a redesigned front end with all led lights and led fog lights on the high end models like our test car.

Sot off top "this is the touring xt, so this is as tricked out as you can get it and it has everything on it."

like the all new tabler style subaru starliink with an 11 point 6 inch high resolution touchscreen which controls just about everything.

That has it's pluses and minues.

"if i want to say, adjust the seat heat, i have to hit that, wait for it to come up go over here and then do that, and you're not doing this while you're driving, no, then again it's another one of those things that feels like a little too much."

but the outback has lots of other tech that works really well.

"you've got eye sight standard in here which gives you adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, all that good stuff and they even have a driver monitoring system here, so, say we're driving down a road like this and i'm straight and we don't have to worry about it, if i turn to talk to you for a little too long...oh, it just yells at me and says keep your eyes on the road, dummy."

this touring xt model also has all the creature comforts you might not associate with a subaru.

Sot off top "you've got all the leather, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats up front, heated seats in the back, it really feels good, all these soft touch surfaces, but you pay for that.

Yeah you do, the base price on an outback is about 26- thousand, this one as it sits is close to 40, a little over 40 actually."

our test car in cinnamon brown pearl, is classified as a station wagon, but what it really competes with are compact suvs.

Sot "there are so few wagons out there now, you know people cross shop the honda crv, toyota rav 4, mazda cx 5 might be something else you might look at instead of this.

It's a pretty rugged vehicle, it is, these subarus, speaking of, lasts a long time.

There goes an old one now.

That's right."

Sot "they're very rugged vehicles and surprisingly capable off road."

Sot "this sort of started the compact suv movement.

Yeah, i think it's funny when outback came out, originally it was just a trim level on i believe it was the legacy, and you know they hired paul hogan to the be spokesperson for it and all this stuff and tried to give it a rugged appeal and it took off and they decided to make it it's own line of vehicle."

Sot "this is a good one and reliable.

Good, reliable, it just does what it does really well."

