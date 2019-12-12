Brittany Bristow Previews ‘Holiday Date’

Canadian actress Brittany Bristow is gearing up for the release of her new film “Holiday Date”, and while catching up with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, she shares how she prepared for her first role as the leading lady.

Tune in the premiere of “Holiday Date” on Saturday, December 14 at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on W Network.