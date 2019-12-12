Global  

Ryan Reynolds Talks '6 Underground'

Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘6 Underground’

Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘6 Underground’

“6 Underground” sees Ryan Reynolds as a leader of a team of six vigilantes who form a squad after faking their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.

While chatting with ET Canada, Reynolds and his co-stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Adria Arjona share what audiences can expect from their thrilling new film.
