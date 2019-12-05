Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Invitation to the Set

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 05:17s - Published < > Embed
Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Invitation to the Set

Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Invitation to the Set

It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO miniseries Stephen King's The Outsider starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vazquez, Jeremy Bobb and Marc Menchaca!

Release Date: January 12, 2020 on HBO The Outsider is an HBO miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

It was ordered to series on December 3, 2018, after being optioned as a miniseries by Media Rights Capital in summer 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Outsider on HBO - Official Trailer [Video]The Outsider on HBO - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO miniseries Stephen King's The Outsider starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.