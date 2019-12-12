Crash Plans

Reported.

Fall and winter bring a treacherous mix to mississippi roads..

Between the time change, icy roads, and deer crossing the highway... area insurance agents are advising all drivers to be extra cautious.

Cash matlock joins us live in the studio with more on what to do if you're involved in an accident.

Cash?

Guys, insiders say this time of year roadways are more dangerous.

But even with bad weather, animals crossing, and poor lighting... ádistracted drivingá is still one of the top causes for automobile accidents.

Robert cooper is the general manager for bob's paint and autobody in columbus.

He's worked here for six years, and he says business picks up every winter.

"during the transition from fall to winter is when we see most of our accidents, it picks up dramatically, weather conditions are a lot worse, more people out holiday shopping, there's less daylight with this time of year, so it adds up to a lot more accidents taking place."

When a car accident occurs, cooper's business is often of the first notified.

"we're one of the first people to see the vehicle damaged, so it's brought and then communicated with the insurance company, and we assess the damage and put together a repair plan."

Sometimes, those calls can be directed to paul halfacre, an alfa insurance agent in louisville.

"we do what we can to secure the proper information on the front end, turn it over to our claims department, which is one of the greatest i've ever witnessed work before.

We just try to get all the information and get out of the way, let them handle it."

Unfortunately, not every vehicle will be repaired.

"i'd say about ten percent are 'totals' that come into our shop."

Despite that, halfacre says his primary goal is make sure people are ok... and to get folks back on the road... usually in a rental car.

"we try to put it on everybody, then if somebody don't want it, they might make us take it off.

We try to get people riding so they can, again, go back to work and resume their work day.

Get the kids to school or whatever it is they got to do."

Both men deal with numerous accidents a month... and both agree that a large portion of those accidents are caused by distracted drivers.

"both eyes on the road, both hands on the wheel, pay attention to the business of driving.

Too many people just don't realize, it's become a passive response or a passive occupation.

It's very active.

We've got to be really on the business of driving."

"pay attention to the news and weather that's coming into play.

Try to avoid high traffic times, such as thursdays and fridays past five o'clock."

According to a study by mdot, distracted driving can increase your risk of a crash by twenty-three percent.

