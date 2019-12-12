Global  

MMSD to consider buying $4.5 million building to house programs for students with special needs

The Madison Metropolitan School District is considering purchasing a 30,000 square-foot building at 333 Holtzman Road for $4.5 million to house programs for students with special needs.
The madison metropolitan school district is considering buying a building for $4.5 million to use for students with special needs.

The district says it will help students with disabilities get the education they need.

But jamie perez spoke to one board member -- who says she is strongly against this idea.

The school posted on its website that they wanted to have this separate program space to meet these students unique educational needs.

But the board member i spoke with said these kids really need to be integrated in the same space as the kids who do not have special needs.

Here's why.

In march of next year, the madison metropolitan school district is considering buying this building on holtzman road to use as an educational space for students with special needs.

Right now they rent out space in this building on olin drive but they say the space isn't big enough and the cost is becoming too much.

According to their plans posted online... they say "we are working to give existing students an improved environment and a better educational experience" "a separate program space is therefore essential to meeting our students' unique and individualized educational needs" nicki vander meulen sits on the school board and is a juvenile attorney at law..

She strongly opposes all of this.

"if we want kids to have an advantage in society and in today's world, they have to work with non- disabled peers.

They're not only going to be with disabled peers.

They need to learn those skills.

Where are they going to learn them if they are in a program that segregates them?

The school plans to put all special needs programs in this one building that they could own.

Their plans also state that their goal "is to facilitate professional learning experiences that are engaging and push innovation to better serve our students as we prepare them for college, carreer and community" but vander meulen said she knows first hand... this would have never worked for her growing up.

Jp asks, "why do you feel so strongly against this idea?"

"i'm the first autistic in the country on a school board.

I was supposed to be in a segregated setting in a segregated school when i was 6 years old.

If you look at me on paper, you're going to see an individual with cerebral palsy, aspbergers, attention defecit, apraxia, carpel tunnel.

That's me on paper.

This is me in practice.

If they can make that mistake with me, how many can we overlook in the real world?"

If the board passes this, vander meulen said students with special needs could be using this space in 2021.

"i mean no disrespect to my board.

I don't even disrespect my school district.

I just feel that this plan is a serious problem and will only be used to resegregate and not to educate."

I reached out to the school district for comment on this.

They have not returned my calls.

The board will be voting on this at their meeting on december 16th.

If you want a say in the vote... you are encouraged to go to that meeting.

Thanks




