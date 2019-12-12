Madison Iseman Chats About "Jumanji: The Next Level," The Highly-Anticipated Action-Comedy

In "Jumanji: The Next Level," the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Madison Iseman visited BUILD to let us know all about the highly-anticipated sequel.