Bianca Andreescu Interview - Tree Lighting Ceremony

Bianca Andreescu Interview - Tree Lighting Ceremony

Bianca Andreescu Interview - Tree Lighting Ceremony

Our host Darriel Roy chats with Tennis star Bianca Andreescu about being this year's special guest at The Toronto Eaton's Centre tree lightening ceremony as well as her massive success in 2019!
