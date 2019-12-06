Global  

Michael Vick Will Serve As Honorary Pro Bowl Captain Despite Petition

Michael Vick Will Serve As Honorary Pro Bowl Captain Despite Petition

Michael Vick Will Serve As Honorary Pro Bowl Captain Despite Petition

Despite a petition calling for his removal, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will serve as the NFL's honorary Pro Bowl captain this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Katie Johnston reports.
