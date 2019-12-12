Guardian Investments

Preplanning for retirement is a simple but handy checklist.

Wit all the information is of cours mr. gary in time from guardian of the instrument things for doing a good morning.

Happy holidays you to i felt a little bit of talk about preretirement talked about planning for retirement in due thing to implement a checklist.

Why do we need to use a checklist so just like with any checklist one.

It's exciting to be with mark things off the checklist are us modes on just a normal day-to- day activities but with a retirement checklist.

It's a way to get more things done so just like the in your day-to-day life you know it's retirement checklist.

If you've got things on their keeps everything in order and it makes woollies reducing so you carried a little bit about in our course using a checklist is gonna keep it potable organized is that i can to help us along the process wa number one knowing where we are getting to our end goal.

What else you had.

I think it's saving time, you know not to live by it.

Save your brainpower when you get a checklist that we lucked out so we could start marking those things off if i bet you know when you're looking at was a debt that you need to get paid off.

You know you said ago your spouse or whomever and you start talking those that sound to me is pushy closer and closer to retirement and getting that checklist complete so i think it saves you a lot of stress and like you said brainpower.

This makes things a little bit easier.

Are you when you have a check i still have only started with this checklist is de novo.

It is a conversation with our spouse the conversation with ou spouse and you a little bit of both.

Like what goes into creating this so really it's can be sitting down with a financial person that can, itemize with the important things are free to meet your goals and having a checklist is also going to allow you to be able to delegate your certain things.

Maybe you're not comfortable creating a the most important things to get ready for retirement and body to heal guides to assess so it makes easier to delegate this with perfect health is really find out where we need help.

Like i said little bit about you.

We talked about it, can it organize assets.

Can you give us a satisfaction marking it off.

Help us get to our end goal faster.

Is that possible.

Is it possible to be ready for retirement.

After that i think so.

How may we talk about been in overtime or red zone all the time so somebody you know 55.

After that i think so.

How may we talk about been in overtime or red zone all the time so somebody you know 5560 headed into retirement you if you're marking these things up a checklist you know you're going to accomplish those goals will be quicker.

We want to talk to folks about is taking these goals in an everything on this checklist and in making them small so was the smaller things by size taxes speak that way we get more status action when were getting those debts, credit cards, loans, one of the case may be paid off to get into retirement and we can really work with folks in.

As a checklist and is shown pay.

Here's one we can retire to go 65 was make you sick.

He five really distracted the 66 is wha will talk about the checklist.

This will help prepare you and the whole goal is to get things done quicker that when you're ready to tire at your ultimate goal and part of working with the general manager can help us create those smart goals.

I like to call another measurable, attainable, realist take tangible goals for this role fast start this checklist.

Is it ever made to start the checklis now know suit is possible better for me.

Of course, try replaying the sooner you can ge started, the easier it is to to be on the right track.

No, the longer you wait the harder it becomes and the guts with everything so that the longer you wait the bigger sacrifices you have to make my so you know if you can start young and in start accomplishing this.

As yo will into it.

Never someone, 30, 40 years old and he start working on it now.

I mean you're be very happy.

In 15 2025 years, a male, we've got all these things accomplish you.

Not so under stress have the makes him he sacrifices in a withered with your money.

If we hadn't starte yet so i'm not a right of officer.

I started with you how we do this checklist yet.

We love to sit down with you just gives all's office a call.

Sorr 892-4693.

Are you and is aligning guardian.

I envy epa.com and just let them.

I know timeout is not a penny to have a conversation with you to start this process to see if judy interview us and see we ca work together to help you out perfect guises.

Simple as that.

Give them a call here no obligation to figure out how this