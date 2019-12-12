The world’s highest-paid musicians of 2019 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Money - Duration: 01:04s - Published The world’s highest-paid musicians of 2019 It’s one artist’s second time topping the Forbes list in the past five years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Calven Lusenga RT @TeamKanyeDaily: The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2019 according to @Forbes: 2. Kanye West | $150 million 💰https://t.co/2ryhg4k4Y0 2 days ago