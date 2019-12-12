Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reveal Which ‘VPR’ Couple Will Be The First To Have Kids!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are super excited to be homeowners, but are in no rush to have kids.

In an exclusive video for OKMagazine.com, the Vanderpump Rules stars opened up about which couple they think is going to have kids first!

Tom, 36, joked that it would probably be Ariana, 34.

However, she believes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will probably be the first to start a family together.

The pair also agreed that Stassi Schroeder is eager to have a baby, regardless of whether or not she is married.

Plus, find out who Ariana and Tom think are the best and worst neighbors among their castmates, and how they’re encouraging them to buy their own houses.** For more on Ariana and Tom's parenthood predictions, watch the clip and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!