Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate

Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate .

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently announced her decision to forgo the upcoming Dec.

19 debate in Los Angeles, California.

Although she has not yet officially qualified for the debate, her decision will not change if she does.

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate,' regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.

I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.

Gabbard previously threatened to skip the October debate, arguing that debates did not “inform or enlighten” but were instead designed to “entertain.” .

She did ultimately decide to attend the Oct.

15 debate but was later criticized for making claims of a U.S. war in Syria during her time onstage