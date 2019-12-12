Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate
Tulsi Gabbard to Skip
Upcoming December Debate .
Democratic presidential candidate
Tulsi Gabbard recently announced her
decision to forgo the upcoming Dec.
19
debate in Los Angeles, California.
Although she has not yet
officially qualified for the
debate, her decision will
not change if she does.
For a number of reasons, I have
decided not to attend the December
19th ‘debate,' regardless of
whether or not there are
qualifying polls, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.
I instead choose to spend that
precious time directly meeting with
and hearing from the people of New
Hampshire and South Carolina, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.
Gabbard previously threatened to
skip the October debate, arguing that
debates did not “inform or enlighten”
but were instead designed to “entertain.” .
She did ultimately decide to attend the
Oct.
15 debate but was later criticized
for making claims of a U.S. war
in Syria during her time onstage