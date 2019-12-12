Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate

Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate

Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate .

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently announced her decision to forgo the upcoming Dec.

19 debate in Los Angeles, California.

Although she has not yet officially qualified for the debate, her decision will not change if she does.

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate,' regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.

I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina, Tulsi Gabbard, via Twitter.

Gabbard previously threatened to skip the October debate, arguing that debates did not “inform or enlighten” but were instead designed to “entertain.” .

She did ultimately decide to attend the Oct.

15 debate but was later criticized for making claims of a U.S. war in Syria during her time onstage
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Tulsi Gabbard to Skip Upcoming December Debate https://t.co/XQI0GCV8ig 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.