Almost PERFECT
Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods Pro.
I've been using the AirPods Pro for the past month and I have some thoughts on them.
This is my AirPods Pro 1 Month Review, let's do it!-More Apple Videos-iPhone 11 Pro Two Months Later: https://youtu.be/5lqxK6-m6RwApple Got It Right - iPad Pro Final Review: https://youtu.be/YfE7JeT9vgYFollow me!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4LakersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/Music from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettingerMotion templates and FCPX plugins from MotionVFX: https://www.motionvfx.com/#Apple #AirPodsPro