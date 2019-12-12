Global  

Medford ranked among top ten 'best-performing' cities in the US

It's the first time that the city has ever cracked the top of this list from the Milken Institute.
Medford iranks u.s. metropolitan areas by how well they are creating and sustaining jobs and economic growth.

Factors used include jobs, wage and salary, and technology growth.

"we've grown pretty significantly year over year for the past 5 or 6 years, 35 percent last year, 25 percent this year and we're in the technology space so obviously because everything is interconnected today, technology is growing and security in particular has been a big growth space for us."

The vice president of travel medford says the travel industry is a driving force for southern oregon economy.

The medford airport is up more than 8-percent for passenger counts.

It's expecting more than




