Butte County's housing crisis, a year after the Camp Fire

Butte County's housing crisis, a year after the Camp Fire

Butte County's housing crisis, a year after the Camp Fire

A housing crisis is continuing to affect Butte County more than a year after the Camp Fire and many are only now finding new homes.
Butte County's housing crisis, a year after the Camp Fire

Settling on a new home is still proving to be a challenge for many camp fire survivors in chico.

Action news now reporter 'laura eng' spoke with a woman who lost her home on the ridge and is still searching for a new place to call her own.

### it just feels like ripping the band aid off the wound again because now you have to start all over again.

For months, it's been an on-going search for brandi harner and her forever home.

There was me, my husband, my son and we lost everything.

House, business, everything at that time.

Since losing their home in the camp fire, the harners have most recently been in chico, renting out a house, but not giving up hope on finding a place of their own.

It's been not good, there is housing out there, but the problem is that the houses that we see just do not fit the criteria in which we wanted to live.

But after months of searching to no luck, she's decided it's time to make a decision.

It's either search search search, in chico not finding what you want, and buying something you don't want because you're desperate so for us, right now it's moving on.

Laura: the harner family has been calling this home for months, but in just a few weeks in palicedro, this is where they'll be calling home next.

You can see here it's got large open spaces, it's a great place for gathering friends and family and it's a place where they're going to be calling home for the long term.

And the move doesn't come without it's sacrifices.

She's leaving behind in chico two grandchildren.

Her husband is leaving business contacts in butte county... and her son is leaving new friends in chico.

It's hard, it's hard for my husband, it's hard for me.

Chico real estate agent brent mccarthy told us it's difficult to predict future housing trends, but he did say there are several major development projects in chico that should increase supply and decrease costs in the future.

### ### ala*




LauraEngNews

Laura Eng RT @ActionNewsNow: The housing crisis continues to impact people in Butte County, a year after the Camp Fire. Hear in the link what one wom… 1 week ago

