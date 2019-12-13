Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

Arendelle from royalty royalty from arendelle visited terre haute tonight..

Anna ...elsa...and olaf from the movie frozen 2 visited the southside mcdonald's.

Its one of the restaurant's family nights..

The community is invited to come in for themed events several times a year... now tomorrow... "all" terre haute mcdonald's locations are hosting an event..

Its for the vigo county school corpation's backpack program.

If you order from any of the restaurants between 4 and 8 pm... a percentage will go to the program.

?

Tonight