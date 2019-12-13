Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurantArendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

Arendelle from royalty royalty from arendelle visited terre haute tonight..

Anna ...elsa...and olaf from the movie frozen 2 visited the southside mcdonald's.

Its one of the restaurant's family nights..

The community is invited to come in for themed events several times a year... now tomorrow... "all" terre haute mcdonald's locations are hosting an event..

Its for the vigo county school corpation's backpack program.

If you order from any of the restaurants between 4 and 8 pm... a percentage will go to the program.

?

Tonight




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.