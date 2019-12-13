Global  

Latino Center in Northern Kentucky to begin distributing photo ID's to immigrants

The Esperanza Latino center of Northern Kentucky will soon begin distributing the cards, which contain a photo, name, date of birth, and address to people in Northern Kentucky.

The City of Covington will begin accepting the ID's for all local government services, although it's different than a driver's license and can't be used to vote.
