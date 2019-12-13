Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gary Sinise Foundation gives Jupiter veteran and his family new home

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Gary Sinise Foundation gives Jupiter veteran and his family new home

Gary Sinise Foundation gives Jupiter veteran and his family new home

Gary Sinise, the actor famously known for playing Lieutenant Dan in the 1994 drama 'Forrest Gump,' is giving back to veterans in a big way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tunnel to Towers [Video]Tunnel to Towers

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation present a new home to veteran Jason Smith who lost his legs in Afghanistan.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

John Hudson Dilgen's New House [Video]John Hudson Dilgen's New House

Since he was born, John Hudson Dilgen has lived with epidermolysis bullosa (or EB), a rare skin condition that causes skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch. He struggles with the rare disease..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.