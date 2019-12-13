Saints place two players on I.R.

Everything will be - fine."- - and that improvement marcus - williams talked about is- now almost a must, as the saint- defense will be without - two of their biggest playmakers- for the rest of the - year.

- the saints officially placed- defensive lineman sheldon - rankins on the season-ending- injured reserve with an ankle - injury.

- rankins returned from last- year's achilles - a-keel-ez - injury in week 4, compiling 10- tackles and 2 sacks.- defensive end marcus davenport- has also been placed- on i-r, but due to foot surgery- the loss of davenport will- likely affect the defense the - most, as the 2nd year rusher ha- 6 sacks, 16 quarterback -