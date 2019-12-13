Meet the woman who takes all those nasty calls at the county when roads get bad

Thanks for staying up with us, this is nightside, i'm aaron luna.

Icy roads and red hot tempers.

Many people living in the county were furious to see roads covered with snow and they called to let the public works know just how they felt.

This woman is the human being on the other end of the line answering the phone, and doing her best to help everyone, no matter how rude they are.

New on nightside -- kyle simchuk shows us what gets her through the day.

If you called the county today about icy roads..

You probably spoke to kimberly.

She's a mom, a real human being.

A tax payer who has to drive those snowy roads too.

And yes, she'll help, even if that caller degrades her.

She's just asking for one thing: some civility.

16:02:34"good afternoon spokane county public works how can i help you?"

:04 kimberly bibee typically gets to work at 7:30... An hour before her shift.

To find parking -- and make sure her system of phones and computers is up and running.

15:52:15 administration specialist 15-26 get prepared really for what's coming.

[and what was coming today?] snow calls, stop signs, lots of dead deer but more ice, more snow.

Why isn't my road being plowed?

I'm on a hill.

Where are you?

She's the first point of contact at spokane county public works -- and sometimes -- the person people take it out on.

15:55:18 has anyone cursed you out today?

"yes."

You say it with such a smiling face?"well you know it's tough to take that call."

:11kimberly can't help the fact that you slid into a ditch and she wasn't driving the snowplow that hit your mailbox.

16:02:49"oh alright do you have an address for me?

The calls were back-to-back all day.

Nats phone16:02:43"do you need snow or icing done on your road?"

:02kimberly kept calm -- and being a member of a local bhuddist organization she's pretty good at it.

15:57:16"i want to come to work and be the sun of peace love and happiness."

15:57:23i really try to practice what i preach and treat people the way i would like to be treated."

:07she's not complaining.

She just wants you to understand.

15:53:25 "send the calls i will be happy to take them.

Just remember you are talking to a human."

:0415:54:00"it's just beginning.

We have a long road ahead of us.

A long icy road ahead of us."

:06 kimberly is also the mother of a soldier.

Her son is being deployed to honduras this spring.

In studio kyle simchuk 4 news nightside.