Scarlett Johansson Gets Nominated For Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, an annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film, were announced.

According to CNN, Scarlett Johansson received three nominations for two different films. That includes Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” And Outstanding Performance by aFemale Actor in a Leading Role for “Marriage Story.” Johansson said: “I feel very humbled today to be recognized by our guild which comprises the very artists that I admire most."
