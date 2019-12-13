Cincinnati Public Schools looks at agricultural education as pathway to wide-open job market

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITYOFFICIALS PAID A VISIT TOCINCINNATI PUBLIC SCHOOLSTODAY -- TO TAKE A CLOSE LOOKAT THE DISTRICT'S AGRICULTURALEDUCATION MODEL.

INDUSTRYLEADERS SAY MORE NEEDS TO BEDONE TO ENCOURAGE STUDENTS TOSTUDY AGRICULTURAL ANDENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE IN ORDERTO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FORJOBS.

9 ON YOUR SIDE'S JOSHBAZAN WAS THERE FOR THE VISITTO SEE HOW C-P-S STACKS UP.Daneric Ford/Sophomore atGamble Montessori HS09:23:46"We decided to keep the rootssince it keeps the soilcompact."DANERIC FORD AND HISCLASSMATES AT JAMES N.

GAMBLEMONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL INWESTWOOD ARE PLANNING OUTLANDSCAPING WORK AROUND THESCHOOL'S NEW CAMPUS.DanericFord/Sophomore at GambleMontessori HS09:24:15"Butwe're planning on using thespace provided to landscapeand make the campus look moregreen."Mary Dudley/AgricultureEducation Teacher at GambleMontessori HS08:55:36"Weactually just switched schoolsthis year so our garden isbrand new here but we did growherbs for our own tea."JOSHSTANDUP"Students have alreadystarted to work on theseedible garden beds which willbe ready for planting nextspring."Daneric Ford/Sophomoreat Gamble Montessori HS09:25:35"It's a lot of outdoorsexperience.

Not in theclassroom.

A lot of hands onthings."THAT'S THE WAY FORDLIKES IT.

AND HANDS-ONLEARNING IS SOMETHING INDUSTRYLEADERS SAY IS CRUCIAL TODEVELOPING THE NEXT GENERATIONOF AGRICULTURAL WORKERS.

OHIOSTATE'S AGRICULTURAL TECHNICALINSTITUTE SAYS NATIONALLY,SCHOOLS ARE GRADUATING ONLY 61PERCENT OF THE NEEDEDWORKFORCE.Kris Boone/Directorof Ohio State AgriculturalTechnical Institute09:08:33"Sowe've got an opportunity thereto grow those numbers becausethey're great jobs.

Greatcareer trajectories."THEAGRICULTURE EDUCATION PROGRAMAT GAMBLE HOPES TO BRIDGE THATGAP BETWEEN HIGH SCHOOL,COLLEGE AND CAREERS.DanericFord/Sophomore at GambleMontessori HS09:26:08"I stillhave a lot to learn and I justfeel like it's going to be areally positive experience."INWESTWOOD, JB 9OYS.