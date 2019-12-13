Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cincinnati Public Schools looks at agricultural education as pathway to wide-open job market

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati Public Schools looks at agricultural education as pathway to wide-open job market

Cincinnati Public Schools looks at agricultural education as pathway to wide-open job market

Ohio State University leaders visited several Cincinnati Public Schools Thursday to see how well city kids stack up when it comes to agricultural education.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cincinnati Public Schools looks at agricultural education as pathway to wide-open job market

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITYOFFICIALS PAID A VISIT TOCINCINNATI PUBLIC SCHOOLSTODAY -- TO TAKE A CLOSE LOOKAT THE DISTRICT'S AGRICULTURALEDUCATION MODEL.

INDUSTRYLEADERS SAY MORE NEEDS TO BEDONE TO ENCOURAGE STUDENTS TOSTUDY AGRICULTURAL ANDENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE IN ORDERTO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FORJOBS.

9 ON YOUR SIDE'S JOSHBAZAN WAS THERE FOR THE VISITTO SEE HOW C-P-S STACKS UP.Daneric Ford/Sophomore atGamble Montessori HS09:23:46"We decided to keep the rootssince it keeps the soilcompact."DANERIC FORD AND HISCLASSMATES AT JAMES N.

GAMBLEMONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL INWESTWOOD ARE PLANNING OUTLANDSCAPING WORK AROUND THESCHOOL'S NEW CAMPUS.DanericFord/Sophomore at GambleMontessori HS09:24:15"Butwe're planning on using thespace provided to landscapeand make the campus look moregreen."Mary Dudley/AgricultureEducation Teacher at GambleMontessori HS08:55:36"Weactually just switched schoolsthis year so our garden isbrand new here but we did growherbs for our own tea."JOSHSTANDUP"Students have alreadystarted to work on theseedible garden beds which willbe ready for planting nextspring."Daneric Ford/Sophomoreat Gamble Montessori HS09:25:35"It's a lot of outdoorsexperience.

Not in theclassroom.

A lot of hands onthings."THAT'S THE WAY FORDLIKES IT.

AND HANDS-ONLEARNING IS SOMETHING INDUSTRYLEADERS SAY IS CRUCIAL TODEVELOPING THE NEXT GENERATIONOF AGRICULTURAL WORKERS.

OHIOSTATE'S AGRICULTURAL TECHNICALINSTITUTE SAYS NATIONALLY,SCHOOLS ARE GRADUATING ONLY 61PERCENT OF THE NEEDEDWORKFORCE.Kris Boone/Directorof Ohio State AgriculturalTechnical Institute09:08:33"Sowe've got an opportunity thereto grow those numbers becausethey're great jobs.

Greatcareer trajectories."THEAGRICULTURE EDUCATION PROGRAMAT GAMBLE HOPES TO BRIDGE THATGAP BETWEEN HIGH SCHOOL,COLLEGE AND CAREERS.DanericFord/Sophomore at GambleMontessori HS09:26:08"I stillhave a lot to learn and I justfeel like it's going to be areally positive experience."INWESTWOOD, JB 9OYS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpaceLauren

Lauren B Worley RT @MrPorter06: Agricultural and Environmental Systems Prepares students for careers in agribusiness and production systems, animal science… 3 days ago

MrPorter06

Taylor Porter RT @gamblemont: Agricultural and Environmental Systems Prepares students for careers in agribusiness and production systems, animal science… 3 days ago

MrPorter06

Taylor Porter Agricultural and Environmental Systems Prepares students for careers in agribusiness and production systems, animal… https://t.co/LwSFX3ZcUc 4 days ago

gamblemont

Gamble Montessori Agricultural and Environmental Systems Prepares students for careers in agribusiness and production systems, animal… https://t.co/o8j1VHsmbu 4 days ago

EricKearney

Eric H Kearney RT @WCPO: Ohio State University leaders visited several Cincinnati Public Schools to see how well city kids stack up when it comes to agric… 4 days ago

ACELatOSU

ACEL at OSU RT @tjkitchel: Ag Ed in Cincy... and @OhioStateATI’s @kboone talks about opportunities in the industry workforce https://t.co/ABfdVef9Uw 5 days ago

MAEFINC

MAEF Kudos to those making Ag Ed in schools a priority! It is a fantastic way to set your students up for a successful c… https://t.co/5i5a5JHcAp 5 days ago

WCPO

WCPO Ohio State University leaders visited several Cincinnati Public Schools to see how well city kids stack up when it… https://t.co/KGhsg1a5SX 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.