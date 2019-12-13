Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coffee with a Cop in Long Beach on Friday morning

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Coffee with a Cop in Long Beach on Friday morningCoffee with a Cop in Long Beach on Friday morning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coffee with a Cop in Long Beach on Friday morning

Our guest live in studio, next.- they're on the expresso train t- bankhouse coffee in long- beach all to thank their- community law enforcement.- it's the annual coffee with a - cop event and here to tell us - when and where you can go is- gabrielle rose with the long- beach chamber of commerce - - - - - ... wxxv >> only the good ... a good thing to have a good relationship ... after wake their local law- enforcement because ... there's ... a do so much ... .

You will ... you know them ... that ... absolutely i'm chief ... neil in long beach is just ... so amazing.

He does ... much ... of the committee behind-the- scenes like you said and ... they really do.

I mean they keep us safe.

Every day ... , take a ... you should never take that for




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.