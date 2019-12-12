Global  

Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison

Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison

Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison

Jimmy Rodgers was one of two men who Mark Sievers hired to kill his wife, Doctor Teresa Sievers, back in 2015.

Today, over a month after he was found guilty of second-degree murder, Rodgers was given his sentence.
