Citizenship Bill becomes an Act after President Kovind's assent

Citizenship Bill becomes an Act after President Kovind's assent

Citizenship Bill becomes an Act after President Kovind's assent

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Citizenship Amendment Bill has now become an act.

The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette.
