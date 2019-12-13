Global  

Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

Raising hopes for better air quality, the rain is also likely to add to the winter chill.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog.
