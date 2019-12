Green Light Law takes effect on December 16th. Are county clerks ready?

JEFF, ASHLEY--ALL NEW AT 11 --POTENTIAL D-M-VDELAYS WHEN ITCOMES TOIMPLEMENTING THESTATE'SCONTROVERSIAL NEW"GREEN LIGHT LAW."THIS LAW WILL ALLOWUNDOCUMENTEDWORKERS TO RECEIVEDRIVERS LICENSESIT WAS SUPPOSED TOTAKE EFFECT THISWEEKEND .

BUTDELAYS IN GETTINGSUPPLIES TO D-M-VOFFICES PUSHEDBACK THE LAUNCHUNTIL MONDAY.MEANTIME - SOMECOUNTY CLERKS ARESTILL PUTTING UPROAD-BLOCKS...HOPING TO BRING THISLAW TO ASCREECHING HALT.7 EYEWITNESSREPORTER ED REILLYEXPLAINS.THERE ARE 750,000PEOPLE THAT AREHERE ILLEGALLY INNYS.

IS THIS GOING TOBE THE COMING OUTPARTY?

ARE THEYGOING TO BOMBARDALL OF OURTFACILITIES?

NO ONEKNOWSLEGAL EFFORTS AREUNDERWAY TO PUTTHE BRAKES ON NEWYORK'SCONTROVERSIALGREEN LIGHT LAW.NIAGARA COUNTYCLERK JOEJASTRZEMSKI WAS INSTATE SUPREMECOURT FOR A LAWSUITARGUING THAT GIVINGDRIVERS LICENSES TOUNDOCUMENTEDWORKERS WILL OPENDOOR TO VOTERFRAUD.THE CASE RETURNSTO COURT INJANUARY.WHY CAN'T THEY WAIT?WHY CAN'T THEYANSWER OURQUESTIONS?

WHYCAN'T THEY GIVE OURSTAFF THE PROPERTRAINING?PEOPLE APPLYING FORDRIVER'S LICENSESUSE A TOUCH SCREENTO CHOOSE WHETHERTHEY WISH TOREGISTER TO VOTE.THE PROBLEM IS .

.DMV WORKERS CAN'TSEE WHAT IS BEINGINPUT.NO CONTROL OVER ITAT ALL.

ALL WE DOKNOW IS ONCE THEYMAKE AN ENTRY, WEMOVE IT TO THE NEXTSCREENANOTHER PROBLEM ISLANGUAGEDMV'S MUST NOWVALIDATE DOCUMENTSWRITTEN INNUMEROUS FOREIGNLANGUAGES.THE STATE SENTTHESE DOCUMENTSCANNERS TO DMVOFFICES.FOREIGN DOCUMENTSARE SUPPOSED TO BEINSERTED SO ACOMPUTER CANVERIFY THEM.

BUTJASTRZEMSKI HASDOUBTS.WE KNOW THERE ARESO MANY , SO MANYFRAUDULENTDOCUMENTS OUT.THEY HAVE NOTADDRESSED ANY OFOUR CONCERNSERIE COUNTY CLERKMICHAEL KEARNS ISAPPEALING HISLAWSUIT TO STOP THEGREEN LIGHT LAW.SOME OF THE CLERKSHAVE NOT EVENGOTTEN THEIRMACHINES AND IT ISTHURSDAYSTATE OFFICIALSINSIST THE GREENLIGHT LAW WILL MAKEROADWAYS SAFERAND HELP THEAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY.BUT THE NIAGARACOUNTY CLERK ISNOW CONSIDERINGNOT PROCESSINGAPPLICATIONSBECAUSE OFVALIDATIONCONCERNS.WE'LL SEND THEM ONTO NYS RUN DMVOFFICES AND LET THEMDECIDEAND ERIE COUNTYCLERK MICKEYKEARNS IS TALKINGWITH LAWYERS ABOUTWHAT HIS STAFF WILLDO.IT IS A LITTLE SCARYWHEN YOU THINKABOUT WHAT WE AREFACINGLOCAL CLERKS ARENOW KEEPING A CLOSEEYE ON A COURTACTION FILED INRENSSELAER COUNTYTHAT SEEKS A COURTINJUNCTION TO STOPTHE IMPLEMENTATIONOF THE GREEN LIGHTLAW.

IN BUFFALO, EDREILLY 7 EWN