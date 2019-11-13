Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Michael Owen reflects on 222 goal career

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Michael Owen reflects on 222 goal career

Michael Owen reflects on 222 goal career

Former England striker Michael Owen reflects on his 222 goal career as he marks his 40th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup triumph

Michael Owen took to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC on winning the Club World Cup for the...
The Sport Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fan TV | Newcastle fan shuts down Michael Owen in epic rant [Video]Fan TV | Newcastle fan shuts down Michael Owen in epic rant

Matty from The Magpie Channel launches a furious tirade against Michael Owen in light of the former Magpies record signing&apos;s comments in his upcoming autobiography.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.