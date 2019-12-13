Global  

Indonesia Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, will meet EAM Jaishankar

Indonesia Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, will meet EAM Jaishankar

Indonesia Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, will meet EAM Jaishankar

Foreign Affairs Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi arrived in Delhi on Friday.

Marsudi will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Indonesian foreign minister is on a two-day visit to India.
