Scotland must get independence vote, says Sturgeon

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Scotland must be allowed to hold another referendum on its place inside the United Kingdom following the crushing victory of the nationalists in the election, leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday (December 13).
The exit poll predicted that the Scottish National Party would win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

Amid the surprise results in Scotland was the defeat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in her seat of Dunbartonshire East where the SNP candidate Amy Callaghan unseated Swinson by 149 votes.

Johnson's cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier said he felt that a second referendum for independence in Scotland was not inevitable nor in the interests of Scotland and the UK.




