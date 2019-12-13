Scotland must get independence vote, says Sturgeon

The exit poll predicted that the Scottish National Party would win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

Amid the surprise results in Scotland was the defeat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in her seat of Dunbartonshire East where the SNP candidate Amy Callaghan unseated Swinson by 149 votes.

Johnson's cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier said he felt that a second referendum for independence in Scotland was not inevitable nor in the interests of Scotland and the UK.