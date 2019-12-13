NBA star Hachimura celebrates Christmas with kids 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published NBA star Hachimura celebrates Christmas with kids Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids on Thursday (December 12). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NBA star Hachimura celebrates Christmas with kids Hachimura was among a group of local athletes visiting D.C. Area kids as part of holiday season charity. The 21-year-old Hachimura, who was born in Japan, took time out from his rookie season in the NBA to join teammates Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, and John Wall at the event to help Washington, D.C. Area families enjoy the holidays.





