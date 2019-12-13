UK PM's dog in the limelight at his constituency win

Global  

Boris Johnson stood against Elmo, Count Binface and Lord Buckethead.

But it was his dog Dilyn who stole the limelight in the London outskirt of Uxbridge early on Friday as Johnson retained his seat as part of a historic landslide victory for his party that has shaken up British politics.
Carried into the voting count centre in Johnson's constituency by the PM's partner Carrie Symonds, Dilyn the dog was greeted like a superstar with hands reaching out to stroke his fur coming in from all angles.

Johnson, 55, separated from his wife last year and now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds at the prime minister's Downing Street residence.




