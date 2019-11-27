Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sir Patrick Stewart didn't want Star Trek return

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Sir Patrick Stewart didn't want Star Trek return

Sir Patrick Stewart didn't want Star Trek return

Sir Patrick Stewart didn't want to return to the 'Star Trek' franchise and had planned to turn down an approach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published

Hunting Elephants movie (2013) Sasson Gabai, Moni Moshonov, Patrick Stewart [Video]Hunting Elephants movie (2013) Sasson Gabai, Moni Moshonov, Patrick Stewart

Hunting Elephants movie (2013)- Official Theatrical Trailer From acclaimed writer/director Reshef Levi and the producer of “The Band’s Visit” #1 BOX OFFICE SMASH – THE BIGGEST LOCAL FILM..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.