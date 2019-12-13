Elias Pettersson nets OT winner on clutch bounce 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:15s - Published Elias Pettersson nets OT winner on clutch bounce Elias Pettersson collects the puck off an errant stick in the slot and beats Petr Mrazek with a sharp backhander, winning it for the Canucks in overtime with the game's only goal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this