Leopard which entered Jaipur residential area tranquilized after 20 hours 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:36s - Published Leopard which entered Jaipur residential area tranquilized after 20 hours A video of a leopard roaming around in Jaipur's residential area has gone viral. The leopard was first seen at Takht-E-Shahi road at 4:15 pm on Thursday. Police and forest department teams conducted searches. 0

