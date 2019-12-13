Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Resident Evil 3 Confirmed + The Best Tech Of 2019 | Digital Trends Live 12.10.19

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 30:12s - Published < > Embed
Resident Evil 3 Confirmed + The Best Tech Of 2019 | Digital Trends Live 12.10.19

Resident Evil 3 Confirmed + The Best Tech Of 2019 | Digital Trends Live 12.10.19

On the show today: We run down our favorite tech products of 2019; Sony confirms Resident Evil 3 - coming in April 2020; Google's new Pixel 4 features include a new robo call blocking tool...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JadeVDragon

Jade Valkyrie Dragon🔥🐲 This post is late but I still can't believe #ResidentEvil3Remake was confirmed on my B-day Dec 10, 2019, Best B-day… https://t.co/0TGcTschxi 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Best Tech Of The Decade | Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 [Video]The Best Tech Of The Decade | Digital Trends Live 12.20.19

From Instagram to Apple's Air Pods, this is the tech that defined the 2010's.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:31Published

Indies, Resident Evil 3 And The Gaming Awards | Digital Trends Live 12.12.19 [Video]Indies, Resident Evil 3 And The Gaming Awards | Digital Trends Live 12.12.19

From Axiom Verge 2 to Dauntless, to RE3 as a GOTY contender at the 2019 Game Awards...tonight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 11:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.