Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard has committed himself to Rangers until 2024.

The Rangers boss has signed a contract extension after guiding the club into the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Light Blues said in a statement: “Rangers Football Club is today delighted to announce manager Steven Gerrard has agreed a two-year extension which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.”
