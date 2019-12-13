Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Luv Ranjan denies shelving film with Ajay and Ranbir

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Luv Ranjan denies shelving film with Ajay and Ranbir

Luv Ranjan denies shelving film with Ajay and Ranbir

"Pyar Ka Punchnama" director Luv Ranjan on Thursday denied the media reports that his film starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor has been shelved.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to share screen space in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the very first time in a Luv...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeDNASify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.