Multi-car accident blocking I-77 at the I-90 merge 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:34s - Published A multi-car accident is blocking traffic on I-77 where it merges with I-90. A multi-car accident is blocking traffic on I-77 where it merges with I-90.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Multi-car accident blocking I-77 at the I-90 merge LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP ON THETOP STORIES BEFORE GOOD MORNING,AMERICA.







You Might Like