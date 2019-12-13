Entire UK village transforms into glorious winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charities this Christmas

Residents have clubbed together to transform their entire village, in the West Midlands, into a dazzling winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charity this Christmas.

Homeowners in Haughton, Staffordshire, have been decorating their properties with festive lights after the tradition was started by village stalwart Bert Moore in 1984.

This year, over one hundred properties have spent thousands of pounds decking out their homes with glorious Christmas displays with around 10,000 lights in total.

This video was filmed on December 12.