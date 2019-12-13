Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Entire UK village transforms into glorious winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charities this Christmas

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Entire UK village transforms into glorious winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charities this Christmas

Entire UK village transforms into glorious winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charities this Christmas

Residents have clubbed together to transform their entire village, in the West Midlands, into a dazzling winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charity this Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Entire UK village transforms into glorious winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charities this Christmas

Residents have clubbed together to transform their entire village, in the West Midlands, into a dazzling winter wonderland to raise thousands of pounds for charity this Christmas.

Homeowners in Haughton, Staffordshire, have been decorating their properties with festive lights after the tradition was started by village stalwart Bert Moore in 1984.

This year, over one hundred properties have spent thousands of pounds decking out their homes with glorious Christmas displays with around 10,000 lights in total.

This video was filmed on December 12.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

romychestnut

Romy Chestnut RT @TheWrongStation: When my friends receive bullshit criticism: Me: you gotta ignore that stuff bud it don’t matter none When I receive… 3 days ago

TheWrongStation

Wrong Station When my friends receive bullshit criticism: Me: you gotta ignore that stuff bud it don’t matter none When I recei… https://t.co/M0jn7vg40p 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia's City Hall Is a Winter Wonderland [Video]Philadelphia's City Hall Is a Winter Wonderland

With an authentic German Christmas village that will transport you half a world away, this market is a celebration of local artisans! It also includes ice skating, a ferris wheel, carousel, and a light..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 04:01Published

Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions [Video]Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions

Colorado is a top family travel destination year-round, but during Christmas it is truly magical. Here are our top picks for the things to do with kids in Colorado: The Gaylord Rockies Resort becomes a..

Credit: Rich Media Exchange     Duration: 03:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.